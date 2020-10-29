Eric Kaler Named Case Western Reserve University President

Eric Kaler has been named the new president of Case Western Reserve University.

Kaler, who has worked as a chemical engineer and is the former president of the University of Minnesota, will assume his leadership role on July 1, 2021, the CWRU Board of Trustees announce Thursday.

The university had a great pool of candidates, CWRU Board Chairman Fred DiSanto said in a press release, but “Eric’s unique combination of intellect, accomplishments and authenticity ultimately made him our unanimous choice to become Case Western Reserve University’s next president.”

The trustees pointed to Kaler’s success with research and fundraising at the University of Minnesota, noting that during his time as president, the university’s research expenditures climbed 35 percent to just over $1 billion dollars.

“There is a tremendous fit,” Kaler said, noting his previous work in elevating research and collaborating with hospital systems. “Once I looked, I got more excited... [and thought] I’m really made for this job.”

According to the CWRU announcement, Kaler holds 10 patents, has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He was elected a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences for his leadership in engineering and in higher education.



