Akron Public Schools Will Stay Remote, Add Limited In-person Learning

The Akron Board of Education has approved a plan to keep students remote for the time being but allow for small groups of students to receive in-person learning.

The “Remote Plus” plan keeps five days of virtual instruction for K-12 students. It adds on-site learning for students struggling academically.

David James says the district could start on-site instruction Nov. 30.

“So looking at students who are actually struggling who may be failing, looking at some of our high needs students who have special needs and then looking at our high school seniors, particularly, we need to make sure we keep them on track to graduate,” James said during Monday's school board meeting.

A district survey found nearly 70% of teachers and administrators would like to stay completely remote.

James says the district will reevaluate after the first semester, opening the door for a possible blended model that would include remote instruction with even more in-person learning.

