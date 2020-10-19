© 2020 WKSU
Education

Parent Sues Hudson Schools Over Students Returning to Full-time, In-Person Classroom Instruction

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published October 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
Hudson Middle School
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
Students in grades kindergarten through 8th in the Hudson City School District have returned to in-person instruction five days a week as of Monday. The change has prompted a parent to file a lawsuit that claims the school district is going against its resolution to follow the state's public health emergency map when making decisions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in kindergarten through 8th grades in the Hudson City School District who had been attending school in person on a hybrid basis returned to daily, in-person classes Monday.

The return to five days of in-person instruction prompted Jennifer Grega to sue the school district, claiming the district is violating a resolution it passed in August to make instructional decisions based on Ohio Public Health Advisory System, or coronavirus threat level map. Last week, Summit County returned to red status, or level 3, which indicates very high levels of exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Phil Herman wrote that’s just one of several factors the district considered when it decided Oct. 12 to resume in-person, daily instruction. Herman wrote that the district is closely monitoring its buildings, but when prudent, children need to be in school. Hudson High School remains on a hybrid schedule.

According to Herman's email, students still have the option to learn online only and are permitted to move from the hybrid format to online at certain times throughout the year.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
