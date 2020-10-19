Parent Sues Hudson Schools Over Students Returning to Full-time, In-Person Classroom Instruction

Students in kindergarten through 8th grades in the Hudson City School District who had been attending school in person on a hybrid basis returned to daily, in-person classes Monday.

The return to five days of in-person instruction prompted Jennifer Grega to sue the school district, claiming the district is violating a resolution it passed in August to make instructional decisions based on Ohio Public Health Advisory System, or coronavirus threat level map. Last week, Summit County returned to red status, or level 3, which indicates very high levels of exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Phil Herman wrote that’s just one of several factors the district considered when it decided Oct. 12 to resume in-person, daily instruction. Herman wrote that the district is closely monitoring its buildings, but when prudent, children need to be in school. Hudson High School remains on a hybrid schedule.

According to Herman's email, students still have the option to learn online only and are permitted to move from the hybrid format to online at certain times throughout the year.