Education

Kent State Receives C+ Rating for COVID-19 Dashboard

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published October 13, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
photo of Kent State University
Kent State University
Kent State is doing an average job of providing its college community with information relating to the pandemic, according to a group of experts with "We Rate Covid Dashboards" that gave the university's dashboard a C+ letter grade.

An independent team of experts gives Kent State a C+ for its COVID-19 dashboard.

Yale University public health professor Howard Forman founded “We Rate Covid Dashboards” with the goal of providing university communities with more information.

The team of public health and data analysts grade universities on a variety of criteria, including how frequently the dashboard is updated, what data is presented, and if it’s easy to read.

Professor Forman on what makes a COVID-19 dashboard useful.

“A lot of universities weren’t talking about the surrounding community. They were not telling us about how many people were being tested, only about positive results," Forman said.

Kent State updates its dashboard weekly and shows only the number of cases on the Kent campus.

Forman believes the team has influenced how universities are providing information.

Professor Forman on rating dashboards

“I think we’ve done that. I mean I’m convinced we’ve done that, cause we have people reaching out to us all the time saying, ‘If we do this are we gonna get a higher score?’" he said. "And we’ll tell them the answer. We want them to get a higher score. We have no incentive for any school to get anything less than an A++.”

Ohio State is one of two schools that gets an A+. OU in Athens gets an A. The College of Wooster, which recently sent students home because of an outbreak, gets a B and Oberlin a B-. Forman says the group adds universities by request.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
