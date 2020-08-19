© 2020 WKSU
Education

Bill Penalizes School Districts That Go Remote But Fail To Still Transport Private School Students

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT

Ohio’s public schools are paid by the state to transport students who attend private, charter or community schools. But during the pandemic, some public school districts are not transporting their own students. Do the public schools still have to transport the private school students in that case? There’s a bill in the legislature now that addresses that. 

Republican Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) says public school districts get state money to transport kids to private, charter or community schools so they need to do that. 

“If they are not transporting kids going to a community school, why should they receive the funding from the state taxpayers to transport kids they are not transporting?," Brenner asks.

Some districts on remote learning have tried to use public transportation to bus the other students, which Brenner says isn’t safe. He knows the bill won’t pass by the start of the school year but hopes it can pass by the end of session in December. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
