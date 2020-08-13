© 2020 WKSU
Education

University of Akron Board of Trustees Approves Budget

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Published August 13, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
A photo of the University of Akron.
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU
The approved UA budget includes cuts totaling $44 million.

The University of Akron’s Board of Trustees passed a budget Wednesday that includes 178 layoffs; 96 of the layoffs are union faculty. However, the faculty union rejected the contract that included the layoffs, leaving the outcome to be decided by a third-party arbitrator. 
 
University president Gary Miller says bringing the laid off faculty back could potentially deplete the school’s reserve funds. 

“If under some circumstance we have to bring them back that would be eight million dollars to this fiscal year, which you will see of course would vastly increase our draw on the precious reserves.” 
 
 
Miller says the university is prepared to offer all current programs with the reduced staff. The reduction in force goes into effect August 22. 
 
 
 

EducationUniversity of AkronUA Board of TrusteesUniversity of Akron budgetGary Millerfaculty layoffs
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
