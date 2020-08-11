© 2020 WKSU
Education
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Teachers Union Says More Federal Money Needed For Schools To Reopen

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Assn
Some of Ohio’s k-12 school districts will hold online classes at first, while others are trying a hybrid of remote and in person learning. Education leaders say it’s important the schools have proper precautions in place when they do reopen to students. The state’s largest teacher’s union says schools that reopen for in-person classes need to take a lot of costly precautions. 

The Ohio Education Association’s Scott DiMauro says schools have a lot of costs to reopen safely. 

“Hand sanitizer, plexiglass. I know that upgrading HVAC systems is really critical," DiMauro says.

Though there’s a national shortage of school nurses, DiMauro says all schools should have a nurse onsite to deal with COVID, and he says teachers and students must have the equipment and broadband to make the learning effective. The progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio says more federal money needs to come in to help schools, which lost $300 million in state budget cuts in June.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
