Education

School Districts Can Apply for State Tech Funding to Support Remote Learning

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published August 10, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
Hannah Bragg on Computer
JON NUNGESSER
/
WKSU
School districts can apply for state funding to purchase technology that will support distance learning.

While some Ohio schools continue planning to welcome students for in person learning in a few weeks, others have decided to start the school year by teaching students remotely. The state is opening applications today to help districts pay for distance learning technology.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says applications will be taken through August 21 with schools notified beginning August 31. “We have $50 million," Husted said. "It’s a lot of money, but it’s not going to be enough to probably serve everyone. So we will target it to those who need it the most.”

Husted says the money aims to support devices and technology that connect students to the internet.

Husted says the money will be allocated by need.

"This is for home internet, hot spots, cellular enabled devices, public wifi and mobile public wifi services. And again we're targeting those vulnerable populations of people who are living in poverty, maybe have chronic health conditions or no internet access." 

Husted says districts can get the funds for purchases dating back to July 1. Districts can find special pricing that's been offered by a dozen companies for these purchases at the state purchasing website

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
