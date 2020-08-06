© 2020 WKSU
Education

University of Akron's Faculty Union Rejects Contract

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 6, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT
1 of 2
The University of Akron's faculty union rejected a contract that included massive faculty layoffs.
MARK AREHART
2 of 2
University President Gary Miller says he's disappointed in the union's decision to reject the contract.

The University of Akron’s faculty union rejected a contract that included concessions and layoffs. Out of 343 votes cast, those against outnumbered those for by just 25 votes.
Union president Pam Schulze says union leaders recommended members turn down the deal because proposed faculty layoffs did not put academics or student needs first. She also says the layoffs eliminated the protections of tenure, and the 96 union faculty who were to be cut got no explanation why. 

 
In a press release, university president Gary Miller said he was disappointed in the vote and that it does not change the university’s financial situation.  
 
Schulze says she would like to return to the negotiating table. If this doesn’t happen, a third party arbitrator will be left with the decision. 
 
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a typo on the union president's last name.

