Education
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Major Teachers' Union Says Many Schools In Ohio Should Be Online Only This Fall

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT

The state’s largest teachers’ union says schools in areas where coronavirus poses a threat should plan to start online this fall. 

The Ohio Education Association’s Scott DiMauro says the group asked teachers about going back to in-person classes next month. And nearly 7 out of 10 say they don’t think schools can re-open safely.

“If you don’t have clear protections in place, that could be a disaster," DiMauro says.

DiMauro says school should be conducted online in red and purple counties on the state’s public health advisory system alert map. He says in person school could take place in yellow and orange counties as long as all federal requirements are met.  

Many school districts throughout Ohio say they intend to begin school in the classroom if possible but will go to remote learning if coronavirus outbreaks make it unsafe to hold school in person. Others, like Columbus City Schools, intend to hold school online for at least the first quarter of the traditional school year.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EducationcoronavirusCOVID-19educationOhio Education Associationk-12 schools
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
