WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

U.S. Education Secretary Visits Columbus Area For Event But Local Leaders Say They Were Not Invited

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 23, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
Rep. Allison Russo (D-Columbus)
Rep. Allison Russo (D-Columbus)

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren’t even aware of it until after the fact.

Democratic House Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) says she was surprised when she saw on Twitter that Devos was at a roundtable discussing education during the pandemic.

“At the very least, I think some of the local elected officials who work on education including our school board members and members of the General Assembly would beat least given a heads up but from my understanding, none of us were," Russo says.

Devos spoke at a private Christian school with parents, students and educators….as well as Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima), a Republican who supports school choice and vouchers. His district is about two hours away from the event.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
