Education
Akron Public Schools Takes First Step to Put a Levy on the November Ballot

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 21, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT
photo of Akron Public Schools headquarters
AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The school board must decide by August 5 whether to put a levy before voters in November.

It’s been eight years since Akron Public Schools passed a levy, making a new one a necessity even without the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

a graphic of Akron Schools financial picture
Credit YOUTUBE
/
YOUTUBE
Akron Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Ryan Pendleton shared with the school board financial projections the district is facing.

During a special meeting on Monday, the board of education took the first step toward putting a levy on the November ballot. The board unanimously approved three resolutions that will allow Chief Financial Officer Ryan Pendleton to develop projections for how much the levy will cost citizens based on three different millages—6.9, 7.9 and 8.9.

“First and foremost, there is no commitment that the board will be on the ballot in November," he said. "This is the first step calling the resolution of necessity, which gives me and directs me to go to the county fiscal office and certify those numbers.”

The board must decide by August 5 whether to put a levy before voters in November. It may delay until 2021.

Watch the school board meeting below. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKgMq06sMT8

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
