Education
Stark State College Offers Free Career Services to Community Members

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 5, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT
A photo of the Career Services Facebook live.
STARK STATE COLLEGE/FACEBOOK
Career Services Coordinator Natalie Harrington (at bottom of screen) was joined by Stanley Williams and Mandy Hinkel to discuss Stark State College's free career services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the highest levels of unemployment since the Great Depression. In Ohio, April’s unemployment rate was close to 17%.  Stark State College wants to help those in need of work. It’s offering free career services to community members.

People can get help exploring career paths and job opportunities, improving resumes and interviewing.

In a Facebook live session, Career Services Coordinator Natalie Harrington described their assistance as more personal than getting help online.

“When you work with a member of our team, yes you gain those types of resources, but really what you get is a champion. It’s somebody who really wants to see you succeed. They’re going to listen to you and figure out what your goals are. And then they’re going to help you create a plan.”

The Career Services Office is offering appointments over the phone or via Zoom during the pandemic, as well as online programs, some of which are free for community members.

For more information about these resources, visit the Career Services Office website or Facebook page. To talk to a career services representive, call (330) 966-5459 or make a virtual appointment by emailing careerservices@starkstate.edu. Additional information about grant eligibility can be found here, and more information about free, online classes can be found here

EducationCOVID-19coronaviruspandemicOhio unemploymentStark State College
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
