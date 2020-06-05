Stark State College Offers Free Career Services to Community Members

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the highest levels of unemployment since the Great Depression. In Ohio, April’s unemployment rate was close to 17%. Stark State College wants to help those in need of work. It’s offering free career services to community members.

People can get help exploring career paths and job opportunities, improving resumes and interviewing.

In a Facebook live session, Career Services Coordinator Natalie Harrington described their assistance as more personal than getting help online.

“When you work with a member of our team, yes you gain those types of resources, but really what you get is a champion. It’s somebody who really wants to see you succeed. They’re going to listen to you and figure out what your goals are. And then they’re going to help you create a plan.”

The Career Services Office is offering appointments over the phone or via Zoom during the pandemic, as well as online programs, some of which are free for community members.

For more information about these resources, visit the Career Services Office website or Facebook page. To talk to a career services representive, call (330) 966-5459 or make a virtual appointment by emailing careerservices@starkstate.edu. Additional information about grant eligibility can be found here, and more information about free, online classes can be found here.