University of Akron Setting Up Drive-By for Graduates to Pick Up Awards

Credit THE UNIVERSITY OF AKRON A map for University of Akron graduate drive-by distribution routes.

The University of Akron is hosting a drive-by distribution for Spring 2020 graduates.

The University invites them to drive through the roundabout at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. They will be able to pick up diploma covers, honors medallions, academic cords, and other celebratory items.

Volunteers will approach student cars at a safe distance and ask for the graduate’s name and provide a tote bag containing their items. Graduates can come at any time, there's no need to RSVP. The university asks all graduates to remain in their vehicles for the safety of others.

Those unable to attend can send a friend or family member to retrieve their items. If they're unable to do so, items may be shipped at a later date. You can find more information about the distribution here.