Education

University of Akron Setting Up Drive-By for Graduates to Pick Up Awards

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Published May 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
a photo of the roundabout outside University of Akron student union
GOOGLE EARTH
The University of Akron will create a drive through pick up at the roundabout outside the Student Union.
thumbnail_image002.jpg
Credit THE UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
A map for University of Akron graduate drive-by distribution routes.

The University of Akron is hosting a drive-by distribution for Spring 2020 graduates.

The University invites them to drive through the roundabout at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. They will be able to pick up diploma covers, honors medallions, academic cords, and other celebratory items.

Volunteers will approach student cars at a safe distance and ask for the graduate’s name and provide a tote bag containing their items. Graduates can come at any time, there's no need to RSVP. The university asks all graduates to remain in their vehicles for the safety of others.

Those unable to attend can send a friend or family member to retrieve their items. If they're unable to do so, items may be shipped at a later date. You can find more information about the distribution here.  

EducationUniversity of Akroncommencement
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
