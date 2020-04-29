TEST: May 4th Events Cancelled

In today’s press briefing, DeWine says starting May 1st Hospitals will be allowed to resume elective surgeries and procedures that don’t require an overnight stay.

Also dentist offices will also be allowed to reopen on May 1st.

DeWine says this easing of the rules comes despite a shortage of protective gear in hospitals and dental clinics.

Starting Monday May 4th manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies will be allowed to reopen.

DeWine says offices will also be allowed to reopen, but he’s encouraging employees to allow personnel to work from home if possible.

Face coverings will be required for employees, clients and customers, in all cases.

DeWine says the new rule is - No mask, no work, no exception.

1 of 2 — Derf's image of guard firing on students. 2 of 2 — Protestors in 1977 link arms.

DeWine says the next phase will begin May 12th with the reopening of consumer retail and service businesses.

Again, masks will be required for all employees and customers along with limiting capacity to 50% of fire code to ensure social distancing

DeWine says parts of the stay-at-home order will remain in effect, especially the ban on gatherings over 10 people.

All businesses will be required to do daily health check on employees and take action if someone comes down with Covid-19.

If a positive case is detected in a business, they must notify the local health department which will trace any possible spread.

The business must also shut down the shop floor for deep sanitizing.

DeWine did not say when places like barber shops, hair salons, bars, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen.

In today’s press briefing, DeWine says starting May 1st Hospitals will be allowed to resume elective surgeries and procedures that don’t require an overnight stay.

Also dentist offices will also be allowed to reopen on May 1st.

DeWine says this easing of the rules comes despite a shortage of protective gear in hospitals and dental clinics.

Starting Monday May 4th manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies will be allowed to reopen.

DeWine says offices will also be allowed to reopen, but he’s encouraging employees to allow personnel to work from home if possible.

Face coverings will be required for employees, clients and customers, in all cases.

DeWine says the new rule is - No mask, no work, no exception.

DeWine says the next phase will begin May 12th with the reopening of consumer retail and service businesses.

Again, masks will be required for all employees and customers along with limiting capacity to 50% of fire code to ensure social distancing

DeWine says parts of the stay-at-home order will remain in effect, especially the ban on gatherings over 10 people.

All businesses will be required to do daily health check on employees and take action if someone comes down with Covid-19.

If a positive case is detected in a business, they must notify the local health department which will trace any possible spread.

The business must also shut down the shop floor for deep sanitizing.

DeWine did not say when places like barber shops, hair salons, bars, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen.

