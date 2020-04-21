Akron Schools Preparing to Demolish Old Ellet High School

When Akron students eventually return to classes at the new Ellet High School, things will look different around the building. The school district continues work to tear down the old Ellet High School building west of the new structure.

Credit SCOTT TAYLOR / WKSU / WKSU The new Ellet High School opened in August 2019. The baseball fields that existed on the site were removed but will be relocated to the old high school site once that building is demolished.

Akron Public Schools superintendent David James says there are plans for the site once the old school is razed.

“We’re doing environmental hazard removal and then old Ellet will be demolished I think in the spring and over the summer. And then we’ll be replacing the baseball fields that were lost as we built the new Ellet, they’ll be relocated to the site of the old Ellet.”

The new Ellet opened at the start of this school year.

The district continues construction of the final building that’s part of a rebuilding program started almost 15 years ago. Kenmore Garfield High School is being built on the old Garfield site.

Last fall, graduates were invited to take a final walk through the old building: