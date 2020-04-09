Kent State Approves Lower Tuition for Out-of-State Graduate Students

Kent State University’s Board of Trustees approved a special tuition rate for out-of-state graduate students who earn their bachelor's degrees in Ohio.

President Todd Diacon said the lower rate came in response to a challenge from Gov. Mike DeWine.

“And so he challenged us as institutions of higher education to do what we could do to keep those out-of- state students who graduate from Ohio institutions with their bachelor’s degrees," Diacon said, "to keep them in state for their graduate education because we know that then they’ll be more likely to stay in Ohio as permanent residents.”

This rate will not be available to nondegree students or those in Kent State’s College of Podiatric Medicine.

The tuition change goes into effect in July.