Kent State Suspends In-Person Classes Through End of Semester

Kent State President Todd Diacon announced Friday that the University will suspend in-person classes for the remainder of Spring Semester.

The announcement comes just days after face-to-face classes were suspended through April 12th to slow transmission of COVID-19.

Professors began remote instruction of in-person classes earlier this week and will continue teaching students online for the rest of the semester.

Diacon said students living on campus will receive an appropriate refund of room and board if they move out by March 30th.

Decisions about Spring Commencement and the 50th commemoration of May 4th will be made at a later date.

Kent State recalled more than 200 students studying in Florence after COVID-19 spread to Italy.