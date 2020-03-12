WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.
School Districts, College Campuses Forced to Adapt in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak
Updated Friday, March 13 at 5:38 a.m.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to close at the end of the school day Monday, March 16 and remain closed until at least April 3. DeWine noted there are more than 600 school districts in the state, and they can carry out this order locally in ways they deem appropriate. Some have already announced closings.
Closed Friday, March 13:
- Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
- Crestwood Local Schools
- Copley Fairlawn Local Schools
- East Cleveland Schools
- Euclid City Schools
- Berea City Schools
- Brunswick City Schools
- Apex Academy
- Harvard Avenue Community School
- Holy Cross Lutheran School
- Brooklyn City Schools
- Bethany Lutheran Elementary
- Constellation Schools
-Elyria Community Elementary
-Elyria Community Middle
-Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
-Parma Community Intermediate
-Parma Community Elementary
-Pearl Road Elementary
- Chagrin Falls Exempted Village
- Fuchs Mizrachi of Cleveland
- Maple Heights City Schools
- Open Door Christian Schools
- St. Rita Elm
- Lakeshore Intergenerational School
- Mapleton Local Schools
- Twinsburg City Schools
- Medina Christian Academy
- Medina City Schools
- Medina County Career Center
- Vermillion Local Schools
- Revere Schools
- Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School
- Midview Local Schools
- North Royalton City Schools
- Parma City Schools
- Orange City Schools
- Parma Heights Christian Academy
- Richmond Heights Local Schools
- St. Helen School
- St. Adalbert-Cleveland
- St. John Lutheran
- Streetsboro City Schools
- Summit Academy
-Canton Secondary
-Elementary Akron
-Elementary Lorain
-Akron Middle
-Akron Secondary
-Canton
-Parma
- Warrensville Heights City Schools
- Wickliffe City Schools
A number of local districts plan to close at the end of the day Friday, March 13 and remain closed for the three-week extended spring break. They include:
- Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District
- Mayfield City Schools
- Tallmadge City Schools
- Hudson City Schools
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities
Click the links to learn more about the measures they're taking:
- John Carroll University
- Kent State University
- University of Akron
- Ashland University
- Baldwin Wallace University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Walsh University
- Oberlin College
- Lorain County Community College
- Youngstown State University
- Ursuline College
- Hiram College
- Cleveland State University
- Cuyahoga Community College
- Lakeland Community College
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.