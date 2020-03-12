School Districts, College Campuses Forced to Adapt in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Updated Friday, March 13 at 5:38 a.m.



On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to close at the end of the school day Monday, March 16 and remain closed until at least April 3. DeWine noted there are more than 600 school districts in the state, and they can carry out this order locally in ways they deem appropriate. Some have already announced closings.





Closed Friday, March 13:

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

Crestwood Local Schools

Copley Fairlawn Local Schools

East Cleveland Schools

Euclid City Schools

Berea City Schools

Brunswick City Schools

Apex Academy

Harvard Avenue Community School

Holy Cross Lutheran School

Brooklyn City Schools

Bethany Lutheran Elementary

Constellation Schools

-Elyria Community Elementary

-Elyria Community Middle

-Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

-Parma Community Intermediate

-Parma Community Elementary

-Pearl Road Elementary

Fuchs Mizrachi of Cleveland

Maple Heights City Schools

Open Door Christian Schools

St. Rita Elm

Lakeshore Intergenerational School

Mapleton Local Schools

Twinsburg City Schools

Medina Christian Academy

Medina City Schools

Medina County Career Center

Vermillion Local Schools

East Cleveland City Schools

Revere Schools

Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School

Midview Local Schools

North Royalton City Schools

Open Door Christian Schools

Parma City Schools

Orange City Schools

Parma Heights Christian Academy

Richmond Heights Local Schools

St. Helen School

St. Adalbert-Cleveland

St. John Lutheran

Streetsboro City Schools

Summit Academy

-Canton Secondary

-Elementary Akron

-Elementary Lorain

-Akron Middle

-Akron Secondary

-Canton

-Parma

Wickliffe City Schools



A number of local districts plan to close at the end of the day Friday, March 13 and remain closed for the three-week extended spring break. They include:



Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District

Mayfield City Schools

Tallmadge City Schools

Hudson City Schools

Northeast Ohio colleges and universities



This page will be updated as more information becomes available.