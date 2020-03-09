© 2020 WKSU
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Northeast Ohio Schools Prepare for Possible Impact of Coronavirus

WKSU | By Jenny Hamel
Published March 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
photo desks and chairs
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Classrooms like this one may be empty for a time if schools close due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools in Northeast Ohio are preparing in case a coronavirus outbreak hits the region. As Ideastream education reporter Providing information and resources to the community is a high priority.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has set up an online resource page for students and families to get the latest information and hygiene guidelines. CMSD says it is closely monitoring updates from local and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control. 

Mark Williamson, with Akron Public Schools, says in addition to keeping students and families informed, the administration is having regular meetings to discuss what to do if the district is forced to close schools.
 

“How do we keep the kids engaged if they're quarantined, you know, at home. Can we digitally get their lessons to them? And if so, how will we do that?” 
 

Williamson says the Akron Public School district has a large immigrant population, many from Southeast Asia, so the district is working hard to translate coronavirus related information for those families.
 

Tags

EducationNortheast OhioCleveland Metropolitan School DistrictAkron Public SchoolsMark Williamsoncoronavirus