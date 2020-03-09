© 2020 WKSU
Education
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Kent State Student Says She's Healthy But Disappointed As Coronavirus Concerns Cut Study Abroad

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 9, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT
photo of Bella Lang
BELLA LANG
Bella Lang, a junior fashion design major at Kent State University, says she hopes to someday return to complete her study abroad program in Florence.

Kent State University student who returned to the U.S. amid Coronavirus concerns is disappointed that her study abroad program was cut short.  But she hopes to someday return to Italy.

Bella Lang is a junior majoring in fashion design at Kent State University. This semester, she was studying in Florence and also planned to visit Milan, London, and the Canary Islands. One-by-one, those trips were cancelled amid growing concerns over Coronavirus. Last month, Kent State gave students the option to return home. And when the Centers For Disease Control issued a Level 3 warning for Italy, the university ordered students to return to the U.S.

“We were pretty upset. We weren’t too concerned about getting it because at that time, there were only about three cases in Florence. At the airport, they gave us a piece of paper to fil out that said, ‘have you had any of these symptoms?’ And if you had, they would screen you right there. But if not, you were just free to go through.”

Lang says she would have stayed, and hopes she gets the opportunity to return.

“I think that if enough of us tell them we would want to study there again because of the situation, they would make a senior studio. Because they don’t currently have the senior classes for fashion design students.”

Lang says she feels fine, but the CDC recommended she self-isolate for two weeks at home in Columbus, which she plans to do. Then she can either return to campus or finish the semester online.

Walsh University and Ohio State University have also brought back their students studying in Italy.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
