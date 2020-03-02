© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Coronavirus Threat Leads Local Universities to Recall Students from Study Abroad

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST
photo of Kent State Florence
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Kent State's study abroad semester in Florence, and Walsh's eight-week Rome program, have both been impacted by coronavirus concerns..

Two Northeast Ohio universities are bringing home students studying abroad amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

The Centers For Disease Control has issued a Level 3 warning for travelers to Italy, meaning all non-essential travel is to be avoided.

So Walsh University in Canton has made arrangements to bring back students studying outside of Rome after just one week of what had been an eight-week trip. They're expected to return to Canton Monday night.

Kent State University is bringing back students studying at the Florence campus.

Ohio State University is also recalling students studying abroad in Italy.

Walsh has also cancelled a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico as a precaution. 

The CDC's Level 3 Health Notice is the highest threat level, indicating no precautions are available to protect against an increased risk of infection.

Tags

EducationcoronavirusCDCKent State UniveristyWalsh University
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content