Coronavirus Threat Leads Local Universities to Recall Students from Study Abroad

Two Northeast Ohio universities are bringing home students studying abroad amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

The Centers For Disease Control has issued a Level 3 warning for travelers to Italy, meaning all non-essential travel is to be avoided.

So Walsh University in Canton has made arrangements to bring back students studying outside of Rome after just one week of what had been an eight-week trip. They're expected to return to Canton Monday night.

Kent State University is bringing back students studying at the Florence campus.

Ohio State University is also recalling students studying abroad in Italy.

Walsh has also cancelled a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico as a precaution.

The CDC's Level 3 Health Notice is the highest threat level, indicating no precautions are available to protect against an increased risk of infection.