Hunger Group Works to Help Half a Million Ohio Children Who Are Food Insecure

Some of the biggest leaders in public service and in the business world gathered in Columbus for an event aimed at ending child hunger. Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine were both there to emphasize the urgency of the issue.

The annual event by the Children's Hunger Alliance raised about $50,000 to help make sure children in Ohio are fed.

Gov. Mike DeWine says programs like the Children's Hunger Alliance can play a key role in helping children have a good education. He says it's a common problem he hears from teachers.

"They have kids who come to school hungry and teachers observe that and teachers know that that has a real impact on a child's ability to learn," DeWine said.

The Children's Hunger Alliance says about 530,000 children are food insecure, that's about 1 in 5 kids in Ohio.

DeWine says the state has a good school breakfast program that's going under-utilized and wants to find a way to increase the number of kids using it.