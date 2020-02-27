© 2020 WKSU
Education

State Schools Superintendent Explains New Testing Standard

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST
a photo of Paolo DeMaria
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Superintendent of schools Paolo DeMaria

State testing season in Ohio’s schools takes place in the spring. And next week, the state school superintendent and the Ohio Department of Education will set minimum scores for students to show competency in Algebra 1 and English II – but they won’t be required to be proficient. 

New graduation requirements require competency on those tests, and superintendent Paolo DeMaria says the “competency” score will be somewhere between “basic” and “proficient” on the current state testing scale. He says this isn’t a lowering of the bar, because it’s never been required for students to score “proficient” on those tests to graduate. He says this just sets a baseline standard.

“And we've gauged that against sort of entry level jobs in positions that really say all we are looking for is a student with a high school diploma. If we use that as the standard, that's what we're trying to say with this,” DeMaria said. 

The new graduation standards also allow options besides competency on tests to earn diplomas starting in 2023, but DeMaria says going beyond competency will still be emphasized to students.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
