© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State Legislators Hear Differing Views on School Voucher Fix

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 17, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST
photo of classroom desks
SHUTTERSTOCK
Empty classroom desks

A rare President's Day committee hearing went on for hours at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers heard testimony on proposed changes to the EdChoice private school voucher program. Most of the witnesses were firmly in one of two camps – public schools or parochial schools.

EdChoice vouchers are paid by school districts, and a Senate plan would keep them. A House plan would replace them with income based vouchers, paid by the state. Princeton City Schools superintendent Tom Burton says his district gets just over $1,100 per student in state funding.

“Compare this to the $6,000 it will cost us if one high school student leaves to attend private school," Burton testified.

But Sr. Maureen Burke with St. John’s School in Ashtabula County says private schools offer a needed option for parents and the community.

“Historically, Catholic schools throughout Ohio and throughout our country have saved public schools money. We have made an investment very strongly in urban education.”

If there are no changes by April 1, the number of EdChoice eligible school buildings will double over this school year’s total.

Tags

EducationEdChoiceOhio EdChoice programschool vouchers
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content