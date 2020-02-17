Auditor Warns Schools Against Using Tax Dollars on Levy Campaigns

Ohio's auditor is warning school districts that are on the ballot to make sure they are not using taxpayer or state money to fund their campaigns.

Republican Auditor Keith Faber said public school districts must make sure their campaign efforts are seperate from their operations.

"And that means you can't use staff time, you can't use equipment, you can't use mailings, email accounts, property for signs, all those things that we see fairly regularly," Faber said.

Faber's office gets regular complaints on infractions like these. And he said, most times, schools do it inadvertently. But he said when it happens it's wrong.

"You see school districts printing their levy campaign materials in their print shop. You can't do that. We see other things. We had one instance where a local entity donated what they thought was surplus equipment for sale by their levy committee and then kept the money from that proceed in their levy committee," Faber said, "That clearly isn't allowed. That's the same as donating money."

Faber wants the public and school officials to be aware of the line so they don't step over it in the process of selling a school levy to voters.