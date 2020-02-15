© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Education

EdChoice Parents Show Support for Ohio Senate Plan

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST
1 of 2
Rudie Wright's children go to St. Lawrence School in Cincinnati. She says she wouldn't qualify for income-based vouchers, so if lawmakers replace the EdChoice program, she'd have to take on a second job to pay for her kids' tuition.
KAREN KASLER
2 of 2
Saddia Kendrick, an eighth grader at Corryville Catholic in Cincinnati. She wants to attend a private Catholic high school, but says if EdChoice is eliminated her family wouldn't get a $6,000 voucher and they would have to pay tuition.
Karen Kasler

As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came together to speak out for one of the two plans being debated by lawmakers. A resolution needs to be agreed on before the EdChoice application process opens April 1.

One by one, EdChoice students and parents supported the Senate plan to expand income based vouchers while keeping 420 school buildings on EdChoice, which is based on school performance – including students Saddia Kendrick and Austin Townsend and parent Rudie Wright.

“If you take EdChoice away, I will have to pay full tuition or be subjected to go to a failing school.”

“I do not want to go to a high school that is failing.”

“We too are in a failing school district in an impoverished neighborhood, and we want better for our children.”

Public school groups have testified for the House’s plan to replace EdChoice going forward with all income-based vouchers, because they would be paid by the state, not by school districts.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
