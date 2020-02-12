© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Education

Kent State Offers I Promise Students Tuition-Free Education

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 12, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST
A photo of I Promise students
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
I Promise students react to news that Kent State will offer them free tuition.

Kent State has announced that students in Akron’s I Promise program will be able to attend the university tuition-free. The university will also provide one year free room and board and plans to fundraise to try to cover additional years.

In an interview provided by the university, Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley says Kent has hosted I Promise students for summer programs to help them prepare for college, and this extends that relationship.

“We want to make sure all students have equal access to higher ed. So this opportunity helps us break down some barriers,” Tankersley said. 

The LeBron James Family Foundation started the I Promise program to reach students most at risk. There are 193 high school juniors in the oldest I Promise class who will be ready for college in fall 2021.

The free tuition offer from Kent requires students be successfully admitted to the university, complete financial aid forms and perform community service each semester.  

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
