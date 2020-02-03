© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State Faces Lawsuit Over EdChoice Application Delay

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 3, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST
photo of man talking
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Aaron Baer of Citizens for Community Values

A lawsuit has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by families who are affected by the legislature’s recently imposed 60-day moratorium on vouchers for the state’s EdChoice school voucher program. 

Aaron Baer with Citizens for Community Values says he represents parents and schools who have been harmed by the law pushing the EdChoice window from Feb 1 to April 1. Baer says it’s also unenforceable because it lacks an emergency clause that would allow it take effect right away.

“The manner in which they addressed this is unconstitutional.  And what they did, in particular, is hurting a lot of families and it should not have come to this.”

State Faces Lawsuit Over EdChoice Application Delay
Aaron Baer of Citizens for Community Values.

Baer also said the delay by the legislature is a hardship for families who have planned to enroll their kids in the program.

“These families and these schools do not have multi-million dollar taxpayer funded budgets. They are living check to check, year by year, month by month.”

The House and Senate passed the 60 day freeze on applications for EdChoice after both chambers had a disagreement over how to proceed with legislation to change the program.

You can hear more about what led to the situation with the voucher program here

Tags

EducationEdChoice vouchersSchool choiceOhio legislature
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content