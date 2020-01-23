© 2020 WKSU
Education

School Districts Worry About Financial Impact of Voucher Changes

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 23, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST
a photo of a school hallway
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Schools could lose significant dollars if voucher expansion continues.

As lawmakers consider a deal that would avoid a large increase in the number of public school buildings where students would qualify for performance-based vouchers, Ohio’s largest school groups are raising concerns about it. 

The proposal from State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) says only buildings getting F's would be removed from the list where students would qualify for EdChoice vouchers for the next three years.

Barbara Shaner with the Ohio School Boards Association says that would take 899 schools off that list of more than 1,200. But she says just $10 million has been set aside for high school freshmen who would be eligible for private school vouchers if their building is considered failing.

"That's going to be a cost to the districts for the next four years for that one student."

School groups are also concerned about the expansion of income-based vouchers, which the state does pay for.

Educationschool vouchersOhio School Boards Association
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
