© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Huntington Bank Is Newest Partner for Akron Public Schools College & Career Academies

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST
photo of Nick Browning, Nicole Hughes, Jacqueline Silas-Butler
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Huntington Bank Akron Region President Nick Browning helped Buchtel CLC Principal Nicole Hughes (right) launch the new academy. Project GRAD Akron Executive Director Jacqueline Silas-Butler (center) was with them at the public rollout Thursday.

Akron Public Schools is forming a new partnership with Huntington Bank for the district’s latest College & Career Academy.

The academy model is designed to give students real-world experience in a field they might want to pursue after graduation. And that now includes Huntington’s Academy of Global Industry and Design at Buchtel CLC. Huntington Regional President Nick Browning says it will provide both hard skills – like accounting – and soft skills like how to approach a job interview.

“Show them what it’s like to work outside of a school, and inside of a company where, hopefully one day, they’re going to be. And provide training that’s going to be relevant to us as employers. So when that kid graduates high school they’re going to be ready for a career of their choice.”

Buchtel CLC Principal Nicole Hughes says programs like this one are crucial for providing opportunities and mentoring previously not available to low-income students.

Huntington Bank Is Newest Partner for Akron Public Schools College & Career Academies
Buchtel CLC Principal Nicole Browning

“It brings in a layer of people who can say, ‘Hey here’s what you don’t know, here’s what you know but might want to consider differently. And let me expose you to a set of things that you can choose or not choose. But, ultimately, now you actually have an informed choice.’”

Buchtel had a soft-launch for the program earlier this year, and also has another academy focused on healthcare, in partnership with Summa Health System. About 300 students are enrolled in each one.

More than 6,000 APS students total are enrolled in the district’s College & Career Academies.

Tags

EducationAkron College & Career AcademiesAkron Public SchoolsHuntington Bank
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content