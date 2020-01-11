Walsh University Freezes Tuition for Incoming Freshmen

Walsh University is putting a four-year freeze on tuition for incoming freshmen starting this fall.

Rebecca Coneglio is Vice President of Enrollment Management at the private university. She said the freeze is part of Walsh’s Four-Year Graduation Guarantee.

“We’ve worked with all of our academic schools and divisions. If students really commit to us, we’re committing to them and we feel like we can get students to graduate in four years so then they can get out and join the workforce or go on to graduate school.”

Coneglio said the freeze will provide a more transparent financial aid process for students and their families.

Public Universities including Cleveland State, Kent State and the University of Akron were required by lawmakers to freeze their tuitions for two years as part of the 2017 State Budget.