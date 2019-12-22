© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

A First for Kent State Men's Basketball

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 22, 2019 at 9:15 PM EST
1 of 2
Kent State hosted its firts 'sensory-friendly' game on Saturday for fans like April Stevens' son, who has autism, but loves basketball and Kent State's Kalin Bennett -- the first autistic player signed by a Division I program.
KABIR BHATIA
2 of 2
At the MAC Center on Saturday, Kent State kept the lighting and scoreboard graphics constant and did not have a band or loud, throbbing music -- all to help fans with sensory sensitivity enjoy the men's basketball game against the Hampton Pirates.
KABIR BHATIA

Kent State University’s Men’s Basketball team – the first Division I team to sign an autistic player – hosted its first “sensory-friendly” game over the weekend, bringing in people who may not always be able to enjoy college hoops in person.

The murmur of the crowd, the squealing of tennis shoes and an announcer were there, but there was no loud music, no pep band, and no flashing lights or graphics at Saturday night’s game.

April Stephens from Copley brought her 14-year-old son – who has autism -- to see the team since he loves basketball and autistic player Kalin Bennett.

“It’s groundbreaking because it shows inclusiveness, it shows respecting people and equity. And that’s what I’m all about: diversity and inclusion.”

Alabama-based non-profit KultureCity provided sensory kits with noise-cancelling headphones and other

photo of Jordon Gliem
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
/
WKSU
Jordon Gliem is a sensory trainer with Alabama-based KultureCity, a non-profit that provided the sensory kits for fans to borrow during the game.

items at the game. The school’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing, Todd Snider, says event staff has been trained on how to assist fans with sensory sensitivity.

“If somebody has sensory needs, what can you do to support them? What can you do to help them? Our whole facility here is considered a sensory friendly facility for the next year, so it would be all games – not just this game.”

Snider adds that attendance at Saturday’s win over Hampton was up slightly compared to other games at this time of year. The school plans to host a sensory-friendly game every year. And on February 15, the men’s basketball team will host a game supporting autism awareness programs.

Tags

EducationKalin BennettautismTodd SniderKultureCityApril Stephens
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content