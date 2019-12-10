New Ohio Program Hopes to Create High-Tech Labor Pipeline

Ohio leaders are touting a new partnership between employers and higher education institutions. They say the new office devoted to workforce training can improve the talent pipeline.

Columbus State Community College is creating the Office of Talent Strategy. This connects local companies with college programs in order to create a curriculum that better prepares students for potential jobs in the tech field, such as data analytics and cyber security.

Business advocates, such as Pat Tiberi with the Ohio Business Roundtable, says this can bridge the divide between workers and jobs.

“These are really good jobs by the way, these are jobs that pay $70,000, $75,000, $80,000 a year,” said Tiberi. “If we don't figure out a way to fill these jobs many of these employers are going to go to where the talent is."

The goal is to take the Columbus State model and recreate this type of office at other colleges in Ohio.