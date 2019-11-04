Bill Would Create Vehicle For Getting Dollars From A Yet To Be Approved Federal Program

A federal program that could provide $5 billion dollars to private schools across the country hasn’t received the ok from Congress yet.

But that’s not stopping at least one state senator from introducing a bill to draw down those dollars when and if the program is approved.

State Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has long supported charter and private schools. His bill would offer tax credits for donations to scholarship-granting organizations through the Education Freedom Scholarship Program.

“Now, if the federal program never comes to be then we have got sort of an empty vessel here but this is about the federal legislation.”

Huffman says if the federal program and the state law both pass, Ohio would be first in line for getting those dollars.