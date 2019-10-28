© 2020 WKSU
Education

How Did Stark County Village Win Budget Provision That Could Allow It to Switch School Districts?

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT
a photo of hills and dales village sign
GOOGLE EARTH
Hills and Dales Village is described as an affluent suburban enclave near Canton.

A Stark county community won a victory in the recent state budget, but it’s not clear how.  

Lawmakers inserted a provision that will allow the village of Hills and Dales to petition to move out of the Plain Local Schools and into the Jackson School district. It’s something some village residents have sought for more than a decade.

Canton Repository education reporter Kelli Weir has tried unsuccessfully to find out which lawmaker proposed the budget item.

"You would think that somebody always has to attach their name to something they put into legislation because there has to be accountability," Weir said. "It came as a shock to me that there's no accountability in this process, that legislators can just suggest legislation and then it goes under the committee chair’s name basically. And that original person who suggested it can remain anonymous. And that was pretty surprising.”

State Rep. Scott Oelslager (R-North Canton) chairs the House Finance Committee but he and other local lawmakers told Weir they did not propose the legislation. 

Weir says Hills and Dales has submitted petitions to the Stark County Board of Elections. If approved, village voters will decide next March whether to stay in Plain Local or move to Jackson Schools. 

Plain Local says the loss would cost the district more than $600,000 a year in property tax revenue. It’s expected to file a suit next week to fight the move.

EducationHills and DalesNorth CantonJackson Local SchoolsPlain Local SchoolsScott Oelslager
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
