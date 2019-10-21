© 2020 WKSU
Education
Graduates Take a Final Walk Through Akron's Old Ellet High School

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 21, 2019 at 6:07 PM EDT
The old Ellet High School was built in 1950 and graduated its final class this past spring. Seven decades of graduates came back for a final walk-through of the empty building over the weekend. It's slated for demolition next year.
Tom Westergaard ('63) remembers these bubble windows in the library being constantly broken before the glass panes were replaced with plastic.
Some of the lockers from Ellet wil be used at other APS buildings.
Charles McIntosh ('91) made sure to wear some Orangemen spirit ribbons during the tour. His wife, Tina ('89) and daughter, Shelby ('12), both work for Akron Public Schools.
Kevin Ferguson ('16), bottom right, brought along his sister and some friends -- all Ellet alumni -- for the tour. And he went home with a yellow mug from the school.
This fall, the Akron Public Schools opened a brand new high school for the Ellet community. Its 69-year old predecessor is set to be torn down. The district gave alums a chance to say a final goodbye to the old building over the weekend. We share a collection of their memories. 

From left, Helen Sutton ('56), Kim McMahan ('71), Carol Barnard ('55), Carolyn Hone ('55), and Nancy Edwards ('56) returned for the walk-through of Ellet on Saturday.

Ellet opened in 1950 for grades 7 through 12 before become a high school only. Additions were added in 1957 and 1975. Akron Public Schools has until the end of the year to clear out any materials they want to salvage, with an auction slated for the spring.

Memories of old Ellet HS
Dennis Loughry ('76, left) and Terry Vernon ('57) are still active in the Ellet High School alumni association.

Once the old Ellet High School is demolished next year, the site will be turned into athletic fields for the new Ellet CLC nearby.

 

