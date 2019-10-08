Grant Will Help UA Counseling Students Learn to Help Families Affected by Addiction

The opioid addiction crisis has far-reaching effects. The University of Akron has received a federal grant to help families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. Associate Professor of Counseling Rikki Patton said students will complete a training program and then get hands-on practice.

“Addiction counseling isn’t a required course in many clinical programs, especially within the field of marriage and family therapy," Patton said. "So increasing awareness in understanding and knowledge within marriage and family therapy, I think that helps just broaden the availability of treatment providers.”

Patton said she believes the training will equip students to enter the workforce with more knowledge on opioid use.

The $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) was given to UA and Drexel University in Philadelphia to work on the initiative together.