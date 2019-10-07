© 2020 WKSU
Education

Student Athlete Compensation? Ohio Lawmakers Consider Following California's Lead

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 7, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
photo of Infocision Stadium
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allows college athletes at the University of Akron and schools across Ohio to receieve compensation from endorsements.

California recently passed a law that will allow college athletes to be compensated through endorsement deals beginning in 2023. Some state lawmakers want to pass a similar bill in Ohio.

Democratic Rep Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) says she and some other lawmakers are discussing elements they’d like to see in a bill to allow compensation of college players.

“Even some high profile collegiate coaches are talking about how the system is unfair to players,” Howse says.

Currently, student athletes at universities are not allowed to accept compensation or endorsement deals. Howse says college sports is big money and those players deserve the endorsement dollars.

The organization overseeing collegiate athletics says it is examining its options but is considering denying schools that allow athletes to be compensated the opportunity to compete in NCAA sanctioned contests.

