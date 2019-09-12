© 2020 WKSU
Education

Akron Schools Superintendent Says State Report Card Shows Progress

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 12, 2019 at 1:52 PM EDT
David James
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
David James is superintendent of Akron Public Schools.

The state of Ohio has released 2019 school district report cards, and Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James says the district is outpacing "most all other urban school systems."

Overall the district earned an achievement grade of D. 

But James points out, "Fifty-one percent of our 46 schools received report card grades of either A, B or C, and we continue to improve at a healthy rate."

Akron results include one A for Akron Early College High School. The rest of the school performances:

akron_schools_2019_report_card_grades.jpg
Credit SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU
/
WKSU
This chart shows which overall grade each Akron Public School received on the 2019 Ohio report card.

In his statement, James said Akron is close to moving up a grade, its graduation rate has climbed, and literacy rates for kindergarten through third grades are also up. He says 99% of the district's third graders have been promoted to fourth grade.

James also noted, "Much of what we do that makes us stand out is not included in this limited assessment by the state: fine arts, International Baccalaureate schools and our College & Career Academies are not factored in this." The district tracks progress in its own report card, which James encouraged those interested to look at as well. Akron will be fully implementing the College & Career Academies this fall. 

