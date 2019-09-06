© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio Universities Partner to Help Students Commercialize Research

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 6, 2019 at 4:57 PM EDT
photo of University of Akron
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Kent State and the University of Akron are among the many universities in the partnership.

Ohio's public universities are teaming up to create one simplified process for students and staff to commercialize their research and inventions. Leaders believe this will bring Ohio national attraction for entrepreneurship.

The partnership among the state's public universities will create a set of guiding principles so researchers can take their work and inventions to the marketplace.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said there are many universities around the country that do this well.

"But I don't believe there's a state in terms of having a simplified, easy to understand, transparent process across our entire state system."

Husted said what’s being called the Intellectual Property Promise will result in more jobs and investment in Ohio.

