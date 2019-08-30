© 2020 WKSU
Education

State Representative Seeks Documents from Lorain Schools CEO

Published August 30, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT
A photo of Joe Miller speaking
THE OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) speaks in support of HB 154, his bipartisan legislation to end school takeovers and restore local control.

A state representative is joining the call for the state-appointed CEO of Lorain City Schools to be more transparent.

In a letter to David Hardy, Amherst Democrat Joe Miller requested financial documents, contracts and administrator evaluations.

Hardy was appointed to the post under the provisions of House Bill 70. Passed in 2015 it allowed for the state to take control of three failing school districts; Lorain, East Cleveland and Youngstown.

Miller says the bill doesn’t give districts the help they need.

“We need that leadership, we need that language and we need the opportunity for local school districts to be given the resources to be successful.”

Miller introduced a bill to restore local control to the three districts which is awaiting consideration in the State Senate.

Hardy and the school board have been at odds over the resignation of the district treasurer. The school board filed suit. Earlier this week, Hardy sent a letter warning teachers and staff they may not be paid if  he was unable to hire a new treasurer. 

EducationJoe MillerLorain City SchoolsDavid Hardy jr.House Bill 70
