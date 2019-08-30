Ohio State Increasing Its Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

The Ohio State University plans to increase its minimum wage for non-union and Wexner Medical Center employees to $15 an hour starting next year. A Friday morning press release from the university said the change would bring pay raises for about 3,800 employees.

“This effort is in keeping with a competitive marketplace and — as the state’s fourth-largest employer — the university’s commitment to invest in individuals and families throughout our Buckeye community,” Ohio State President Michael Drake said in the release.

The school says employees already making $15 an hour will get raises bumping them to $16 an hour.

The salary increases will take effect when Ohio State issues its annual merit-based pay raises in 2020.

According to the release, the annual cost to the university for raising the minimum wage is expected to be $19 million. It’s funded through ongoing efficiency efforts the university started in 2015.

