Education

University of Akron Chooses University of Wisconsin Chancellor as Next President

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published August 14, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT
Gary L. Miller was named 18th president of the University of Akron Wednesday.
Interim president John Green sits with George Miller and UA Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Gingo
The University of Akron named its 18th president today. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously this morning to appoint Gary L. Miller   to the position.

Miller comes to Akron from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay where he served as chancellor. 

He will take over from John Green, who has served as interim president since 2018. The University has been in leadership transition for several years since the appointment of Scott Scarborough in 2014. He served a tumultuous two years before being forced out and replaced by law professor Matthew Wilson. Wilson served two years and then stepped down to return to teaching in the law school. He left the university in May to become president of Missouri Western University.

