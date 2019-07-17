Local School Districts Experiencing Bus Driver Shortages

With just over a month left until school starts, some districts are still trying to find bus drivers.

William Andexler is the coordinator of transportation at Akron Public Schools. He said, in his own district and elsewhere, they’ve recruited drivers from anywhere they could.

“I’ve had people in the [Akron Public Schools] Board office get their Commercial Driver's Licenses to drive students. So all the districts are really creative on how we get the students home,” he said.

Andexler said most people who have CDLs are already employed by commercial trucking companies like Amazon.

He said it’s hard to get drivers to apply for their part-time positions when the economy is doing well.