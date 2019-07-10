Ohio State Plans Tuition Increase

The Ohio State University plans to increase tuition for incoming freshmen students, according to a plan going before university trustees on Wednesday.

The proposal calls for a 3.3% increase to tuition and fees for in-state students. That would increase costs by $358 compared to last year's freshman class.

The university also plans to increase on-campus housing costs by 2.2%. Both of those rates would then be locked in for students’ all four years on campus.

If approved, in-state tuition and fees would total $11,084 a year for incoming first-year students. Including the most common housing and dining plans, the total annual rate for those students would be $23,792.

The plan going before trustees on Wednesday would also hike charges for out-of-state and international students. The non-resident surcharge would increase by 4.8%, or about $960 per year.

Despite the increase, an Ohio State press release touts access and affordability.

“Since 2015, the university has devoted more than $150 million to increase support for low- and moderate-income Ohioans. Through the end of the coming academic year, an estimated 42,000 Buckeye families will have benefited from three new or expanded financial aid programs," the release says.

Ohio State also plans to expand its CarmenBooks program, which provides digital textbooks to students at discounted rates.

