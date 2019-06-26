© 2020 WKSU
Education

Canton School Leaders Join Others in Fight Against State Takeovers

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published June 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM EDT
a photo of Eric Resnick
THE OHIO CHANNEL
Canton school board vice president Eric Resnick joined a group of other school leaders in Columbus speaking out against state takeovers of local school districts.

A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic distress commissions.

In its version of the state budget, the Senate restored the commissions despite the House decision to eliminate them.

Canton school board member Eric Resnick urged the governor to reject the takeovers which he says have failed to improve results for students and taken control from locally elected leaders.   

“Our brothers and sisters in Youngstown, Lorain, and East Cleveland have been devastated by this ideological nostrum. And Ohio must not sentence Dayton to it this year nor Canton and the other nine in the queue the following year.”

House Bill 70, also known as the Youngstown plan, was passed in 2015 to try to help failing school districts by creating state-appointed academic distress commissions which then hired a CEO to run the school district.  

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
