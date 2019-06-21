© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New High School Graduation Requirements In Senate Budget Offer Students Options

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 21, 2019 at 8:17 PM EDT
photo of students at school
ASHTON MARRA
/
WCPN
The graduation requirements that are included in the Senate's version of the state budget provide multiple paths students can take to graduation.

The Senate's budget includes a set of high school graduation requirements that could settle that issue, which the state has been struggling with for years. The proposal in the budget comes from a coalition of business groups, school districts and a charter schools organization.

Students could pick from options including 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic English and math tests, and college or career prep. That means at least two seals or endorsements from the state and local districts, in areas such as community service, workforce readiness, bilingual proficiency and military enlistment.

Republican Senate Education Chair Peggy Lehner says it’s a good plan.

“One size doesn’t fit all, and we should have a variety of different ways for a student to indicate that they’re ready to move on to the next phase of their lives,” she said.

Lehner says because of all the time spent discussing the issue and the widespread school and business support, she feels it has a good chance of staying in the final version of the budget. She says there was nothing on graduation standards in the House version.

Tags

Educationhigh school graduation requirementseducationState budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content