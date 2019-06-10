© 2020 WKSU
Education

Lawmakers Fight Trend to Eliminate High School Valedictorians

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 10, 2019 at 6:48 PM EDT
stock photo of graduates
SYDA
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
A number of high schools have chosen to stop naming a class valedictorian to reduce competitive pressures teenagers face.

Some high schools throughout Ohio have decided not to name valedictorians at graduation. But one state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would require schools to name at least one valedictorian or salutatorian. 

State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) is proposing a bill that would allow districts to determine the criteria, but require at least one valedictorian. He said it would create competition.

“Getting rid of valedictorian is the first step in getting rid of grades, getting rid of GPAs, class rank and so that I think is very bad and we hear about millennials being entitled and perhaps lazy. Well it’s a result of decisions like this.”

Some school districts in Ohio have decided against naming valedictorians in recent years saying the competition was hard on the mental health of students. Some also said students who took classes like band were penalized because it was not weighted as heavy as some other subjects.

Tags

EducationOhio high schoolsvaledictorianNiraj Antani
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
