Education

Tri-C Opens New Transportation Innovation Center to Train Truckers

Published June 3, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT
Cuyahoga Community College
The Transportation Innovation Center at Tri-C will house commerical driver's license testing and driver training offices, along with interactive classrooms and driving simulators.

Tri-C is opening a new center Tuesday in response to the growing need from the trucking industry. The Transportation Innovation Center will serve as the school’s new home for training the next generation of truckers. The facilities include interactive classrooms and a driving simulator. William Gary is executive vice president of the college’s Workforce Community and Economic Development division. He said the center meets the demands of the supply chain.

“This center now will round out our capabilities and abilities to meet the occupational demands of a growing sector. And it will provide opportunities for the students in the markets that we’re trying to serve,” Gary said.

He expected the healthcare, transportation, and distribution centers to benefit from the new center. He said the training programs last between eight and 16 weeks.

